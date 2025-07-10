Veteran leader Josh Roach back with Belfast Giants for upcoming 2025/26 season

Skilled and intelligent blueliner, Josh Roach has been confirmed as returning to the Belfast Giants for the 2025/26 season.

Defenceman Roach has been a vital part of the Giants’ success since first arriving in Belfast for the 2018/19 season.

Renowned for his calm presence under pressure, exceptional puck movement, and offensive instinct, the 32-year-old Canadian brings invaluable experience and leadership to the team’s defensive core.

Roach re-joined the Giants midway through the 2022/23 season, quickly re-establishing himself as a mainstay on the blue line.

The Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signing of Josh Roach. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

His ability to control the temp of games and contribute at both ends of the ice has earned him the praise from coaches, teammates, and fans alike.

Giants' head coach Adam Keefe

“Josh is a great two-way defenceman. He adds value in our lineup and in any situation,” said Giants' head coach Adam Keefe

“He’s a veteran leader on this team who understands what it takes to win.

“We’re excited to have Roachy (Josh Roach) back again to help defend our trophies.”

Throughout his time with the Giants, Roach has played a key role in securing silverware – winning three Elite League championships, three Challenge Cups, and one Elite League Playoff title.

His vision, patience on the puck, and ability to join the rush continues to make him one of the most dynamic defencemen in the Elite League.

Commenting on re-joining the Giants, Josh Roach said: “Belfast is definitely somewhere I consider to be a second home. The support we get as players – from the organisation, the staff, and the city as a whole – is second to none.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of some special teams here, and I know we have what it takes to build something great again this season.

“I’m proud to wear the teal jersey and can’t wait to get back out there at The SSE Arena, Belfast in front of our incredible supporters.”