The British number one, 20, had won the opening set 6-0 against Viktoria Kuzmova in Auckland but lost the second 7-5.

Raducanu called for medical treatment before the start of the third set, and just two points into her service game it became apparent she could not continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raducanu ended her 2022 season early after suffering a wrist injury in October, but had started 2023 by rallying for a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over emerging Czech talent Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu, who was forced to retire hurt from her second-round match at the ASB Classic in New Zealand after rolling her ankle 11 days before the start of the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic was made to earn his victory against Quentin Halys, outlasting the 64th-ranked Frenchman 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) in their round of 16 clash at the Adelaide International 1.

The Serbian world number five endured a slow start to take the first set in a tiebreaker, and found himself again trailing 5-3 in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 21-time grand slam champion kept his composure, breaking to love and eventually clawing his way to victory.

Djokovic said on atptour.com he was happy to make it past Halys’s challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great performance from my opponent today and I want to congratulate him for a great fight.