All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Live

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog covering every goal from every game

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live matchday blog covering every goal from every game across all three divisions

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 13th Jan 2024, 14:07 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT
Irish League Locker RoomIrish League Locker Room
Irish League Locker Room

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our live blog for instant goal updates across the Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League.

Plus - match previews, features and reaction.

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live matchday blog

Show new updates
14:54 GMT

GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 1 Banbridge Town 2

Gerard Storey

Lisburn DistilleryLisburn Distillery
Lisburn Distillery
14:53 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:38 GMT

GOAL: Tobermore United 1 Ballymacash Rangers 1

Lewis Higginson

Ballymacash RangersBallymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
14:38 GMT

GOAL: Tobermore United 1 Ballymacash Rangers 0

Daniel McIlhatton

14:36 GMT

GOAL: Moyola Park 0 Queen's University 2

Ben Mulgrew

Queen’s UniversityQueen’s University
Queen’s University
14:35 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:34 GMT

GOAL: Coagh United 2 Portstewart 0

Tiarnan Rafferty

Coagh UnitedCoagh United
Coagh United
14:33 GMT

GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 0 Banbridge Town 2

Patrick Shearer

Banbridge TownBanbridge Town
Banbridge Town
14:33 GMT

GOAL: Moyola Park 0 Queen's University 1

Declan Martin

Queen’s UniversityQueen’s University
Queen’s University
14:30 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.