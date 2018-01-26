IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Matthew Tipton pleased after Warrenpoint players give everything in draw with Glenavon

Warrenpoint’s Matthew Tipton was happy to come away with a point on Friday night in a 3-3 draw with Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Andrew Doyle headed them into an early lead from a corner but Lorcan Forde levelled just before the break and Conor McMenamin then put Town 2-1 up.

Joel Cooper, whose decision to join Linfield next season was announced earlier this week, got a mixed reception from the Glenavon fans when he came on as a substitute.

But the talented midfielder responded by producing a sublime finish from the edge of the area to level matters at 2-2.

Former Warrenpoint player Stephen Murray edged the hosts into the lead but Alan Davidson had the final say with a 68th-minute equaliser for Matt Tipton’s Town.

“We will compete with anyone, they will run until nothing left to give and they want to play and do the right thing. We encourage them to go and express themselves.

“After all, who wants boring footballers! Lorcan Forde is different class, just amazing and we are trying to protect him and look after a young lad still just 18 years old.

“But I turned around to our bench at one point tonight and we were laughing about actually just clapping some of the things he was doing.

“He is amazing and no-one wants boring footballers, people are paying money so we can do our bit to give them something to go home happy about watching.

“With people like Lorcan, the stuff he does gives people excitement and, as a manger, I want people who can excite.

“Lorcan will go on and make a career in England without a shadow of a doubt.

“If anyone was watching Mark Sykes they will go back talking about Lorcan.

“We want to produce young players at Warrenpoint and continue to encourage talent to go out and perform.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get three points given the performance was good.

“We conceded some sloppy goals, we know Glenavon are good from set-piece play but then we go 2-1 up.

“Joel Cooper scores a wonder goal and we then go 3-2 down but I always fancied us for another goal.

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t give them anything again at the other end. Our players are not allowed to just accept a situation and the way we were playing they continued to give everything.”