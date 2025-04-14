John O’Shea joins Manchester United Foundation event to celebrate partnership work in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United Foundation has hosted a celebration event at Ulster University, to showcase its ongoing outreach work across Derry-Londonderry and mark a new partnership with the International Fund for Ireland (IFI), which will enable further opportunities and cross-border programmes in the coming months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United legend and longstanding supporter of the Foundation John O’Shea attended the event to take part in a football session with partner school students, before joining the partnership conference, during which he spoke about his career, education and support of Manchester United Foundation.

The Foundation launched its first overseas partnership with Ulster University in 2018 – offering students the opportunity to develop business and entrepreneurial skills – and has since developed a network of partner schools and community football programmes, impacting the lives of over 1,500 young people across Derry-Londonderry communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday’s event celebrated a new funding partnership with IFI: the Uniting Communities programme will allow the Foundation to making a positive difference to further young people and communities, with plans for cross-border provision.

Manchester United Foundation Uniting Communities Event at Ulster University, Derry-Londonderry. Former Man. Utd. and Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea greets Millie and other Foundation participants at the start of the coaching session.

Manchester United Foundation CEO John Shiels addressed the guests at the event, comprising of stakeholders and representatives from partner organisations across Northern Ireland. A panel of students from Foundation partner schools and community projects across also spoke at the event, highlighting the impact the partnership work has had on their communities and education.

John Shiels said: “We’re pleased to be extending our partnership work in Northern Ireland, proudly continuing our presence here from 2018 onwards.

“Thanks to a new collaboration with IFI, we are now able to expand our work here, as well as taking our provision across the border into the Republic of Ireland, with a new partnership with Rosses Community School, to ensure we are bringing communities together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We strive to continue our mission of providing young people with unique opportunities and experiences through the power of Manchester United, and to encourage them to make better life choices.”

Manchester United Foundation Uniting Communities Event at Ulster University, Derry-Londonderry. Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea with participants and coaches.

Professor Malachy O’Neill, Director of Regional and Community Engagement, said: “At Ulster University, we pride ourselves on our strong links with local schools and strive to create a welcoming environment on our campus for activities that benefit the local community.

“Working together in this new initiative with IFI further builds on our established, impactful partnership with Manchester United Foundation, through which we inspire students by fostering skills and self-belief that they will carry with them throughout their education and future careers.”

IFI Chair Shona McCarthy said: “We are proud to collaborate with the Foundation on our wider peace and reconciliation journey. Through our Communities in Partnership Programme, we are building stronger cross-community and cross-border relationships to help shape a more inclusive future for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football is a fantastic catalyst bringing these young people together who might not otherwise meet. This programme will give them the tools and training to make positive life choices and ensure they have a voice and influence within their local communities.”

Manchester United Foundation Uniting Communities Event at Ulster University, Derry-Londonderry. Manchester United Foundation participants Daniel and Bryanne showing off their football skills at the event. Looking on are Shona McCarthy, chair, International Fund for Ireland, John Shiels, CEO, Manchester United Foundation, former Man. Utd. and Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea, and Malachy O; Neill, director of Regional Engagement, Ulster University.

After taking part in a football session with pupils from the Foundation’s two partner schools in Northern Ireland, Oakgrove Integrated College and St Joseph’s Boys’ School, plus participants from our Street Reds sessions, John O’Shea spoke about the value of a Manchester United presence in Northern Ireland.

He said: “To see Manchester United Foundation over in Northern Ireland, in Derry-Londonderry, on the ground and what they bring to the schools and the communities has been amazing.