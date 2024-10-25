Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World number one Judd Trump continued his fine form after digging into battle past Barry Hawkins 4-1 and secure another quarter-final spot at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

Trump, the event’s defending champion, had looked on course for a routine win after coasting through the opening two frames with successive half-centuries before Hawkins got on the board after taking a scrappy third frame.

Hawkins then seemed likely to level after forging a lead following some lengthy safety play – only to go in off from a kiss on a red which allowed Trump back to the table to make a crucial break of 48 and snatch the frame 71-59 on the black.

After both players missed when the table was well set, Trump then eventually crafted another fine clearance of 105 as he sealed his place in a 15th ranking event quarter-final of 2024 – when he has made the last eight or better each time.

Judd Trump (pictured) will face Shaun Murphy in the quarter-final of the Northern Ireland Open

Australia’s Neil Robertson had earlier ended the run of Oliver Lines with a 4-1 win.

World number 83 Line knocked out two-time champion and home favourite Mark Allen in the last round.

Robertson, though, hit breaks of 76 and 65 to open up a 2-0 lead before then closing out an impressive performance with another century in the fifth frame.

Also through to the quarter-finals are Elliot Slessor, who beat Lei Peifan 4-1, and Louis Heathcote after he made three half-centuries in a 4-2 win over Tian Pengfei.

Shaun Murphy will next play Trump after he rallied from 3-1 down to beat Stuart Bingham during Thursday’s afternoon session.

Both players had made centuries in the opening two frames, Murphy making 13 reds before missing a tricky cut to the middle and Bingham then drew level after his 121 break.

Bingham further extended his lead, producing a run of 101 in the fourth frame, before Murphy started his fightback with breaks of 56 and 52 to set up a deciding seventh frame, which he edged 69-60 after potting the final black along the top cushion.

Elsewhere at Waterfront Hall, world champion Kyren Wilson saw off 18-year-old Stan Moody 4-1 and will go on to meet Mark Williams in the last eight after the veteran Welshman beat China’s Ma Hailong 4-2.