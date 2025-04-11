Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy remains among the favourites at The Masters - despite a nightmare end to his opening round at Augusta National.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old, who is once again bidding to complete golf’s grand slam of Majors, was in decent shape heading down the 15th on Thursday afternoon.

He sat tied for second on four-under-par and well capable of giving overnight leader Justin Rose a run for his money after he carded an opening seven-under-par 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But then things started to unravel fast, with double bogeys at 15 and 17 ensuring McIlroy finished on level par and tied for 27th place going into day two.

It leaves him seven shots off the lead ahead of his 9.58am (2.58pm BST) Friday tee-off time and behind a strong chasing pack headed by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners (-4), current US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton (-3) and selected others Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowery, Cameron Smith and Patrick Reed (all -1).

Yet there’s still confidence in McIlroy turning around his position and building on the form he showed prior to his downfall on 15.

Here’s the latest odds, according to SkyBet ahead of his second round.

Latest Masters odds

Scottie Scheffler - 2/1

Ludvig Aberg - 6/1

Bryson DeChambeau - 15/2

Justin Rose - 15/2

Rory McIlroy - 12/1

Corey Conners - 18/1

Tyrrell Hatton - 25/1

Collin Morikawa - 30/1

Shane Lowery - 35/1

Viktor Hovland - 40/1