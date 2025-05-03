LIVE BLOG: IRISH CUP FINAL 2025 - Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish Cup final special live blog as Dungannon Swifts face holders Cliftonville at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park for the biggest day in the domestic football calendar
SWIFTS CHANCE...
Curling, dipping Knowles free-kick effort swings in off his right boot towards the near post, forcing Odumosu to scramble across and push out at the cost of a corner-kick
YELLOW CARD...
Odhran Casey (Cliftonville)
CLIFTONVILLE CHANCE...
Curran with two efforts on goal in quick succession but the Swifts step in to block the threat then clear the danger before a third Cliftonville shot
GAME ON HOLD...
A red flare on the pitch leads to a brief stoppage in play
SWIFTS CHANCE...
Brilliant build-up play by the Swifts - with Alves steering the ball back into the danger area and Mitchell enjoying a sight of goal but can only clear the target
CLIFTONVILLE CHANCE...
Cliftonville in search of a rapid response to falling behind but Curran is unable to lift the ball over Dunne from a tight angle and the danger ends with a shot over the bar
23: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 1 Cliftonville 0
Knowles’ superb corner-kick is powered home by an aggressive McGovern header inside the heart of the penalty area
SWIFTS CHANCE...
Bigirimana’s searching ball from deep finds the path of Mitchell but Keaney steps across at the cost of a corner-kick
CURRAN CHANCE...
Ryan Curran miskick inside the box off a well-worked Cliftonville free-kick as he can only steer wide of the upright
YELLOW CARD...
Stephen Scott (Dungannon Swifts)
SWIFTS SIGHT OF GOAL...
Alves’ corner-kick is flicked on by Mitchell and Conlan’s attempted clearance screws back towards his own goalkeeper - with Cliftonville’s Odumosu able to gather
EARLY PRESSURE...
Cliftonville with the upper hand over the initial stages, enjoying some space down the left flank
KICK-OFF...
Away we go as Cliftonville captain Rory Hale kicks off the 2025 Clearer Water Irish Cup final
PRE-MATCH...
National Anthem ‘God Save The King’ is booed by some spectators inside Windsor Park as the Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville players line out ahead of kick-off
