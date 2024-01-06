Live
LIVE: Irish Cup matchday blog covering every fifth-round tie
Every goal from every tie in today's Irish Cup fifth-round run...plus previews and more
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Clearer Water Irish Cup fifth-round programme. Plus readers can check out this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...
GOAL: Queen's University 0 Ballymena United 3
Michael Place (Ballymena United)
GOAL: Knockbreda 0 Glenavon 3
James Doona (Glenavon)
GOAL: Queen's University 0 Ballymena United 2
Noah Stewart (Ballymena United)
