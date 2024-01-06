All Sections
LIVE: Irish Cup matchday blog covering every fifth-round tie

Every goal from every tie in today's Irish Cup fifth-round run...plus previews and more

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 6th Jan 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT
Irish League Locker RoomIrish League Locker Room
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Clearer Water Irish Cup fifth-round programme. Plus readers can check out this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

14:43 GMT

GOAL: Queen's University 0 Ballymena United 3

Michael Place (Ballymena United)

Ballymena UnitedBallymena United
14:42 GMT

VIEW FROM THE PRESS BOX...

14:42 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:37 GMT

GOAL: Knockbreda 0 Glenavon 3

James Doona (Glenavon)

GlenavonGlenavon
14:33 GMT

VIEW FROM THE PRESS BOX...

14:26 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:20 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:19 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:18 GMT

GOAL: Queen's University 0 Ballymena United 2

Noah Stewart (Ballymena United)

Ballymena UnitedBallymena United
14:18 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

