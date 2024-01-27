All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Live

LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs

Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus some extras

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 27th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 15:27 GMT
Irish League Locker RoomIrish League Locker Room
Irish League Locker Room

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures, plus previews and more...

Irish League Locker Room blog

Show new updates
15:26 GMT

RED CARD: Tobermore United 0 Warrenpoint Town 0

Tom Patchett

15:24 GMT

GOAL: Ballyclare Comrades 0 Ballinamallard United 1

James McGrath

Ballinamallard UnitedBallinamallard United
Ballinamallard United
15:16 GMT

GOAL: Crusaders 0 Glentoran 1

David Fisher

GlentoranGlentoran
Glentoran
15:16 GMT

GOAL: H&W Welders 1 Newington 0

Tiarnan O'Connor

H&W WeldersH&W Welders
H&W Welders
15:15 GMT

GOAL: Portstewart 1 Dollingstown 1

Harry Norton

DollingstownDollingstown
Dollingstown
15:08 GMT

GOAL: Coagh United 2 Ballymacash Rangers 2

Ryan McMenemy

Coagh UnitedCoagh United
Coagh United
15:04 GMT

SPECIAL TRIBUTE...

14:56 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:53 GMT

GOAL: Coagh United 1 Ballymacash Rangers 2

Benny Igiehon

Ballymacash RangersBallymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
14:52 GMT

GOAL: Knockbreda 1 Annagh United 3

Jack Evans

Annagh UnitedAnnagh United
Annagh United
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.