LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs
Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus some extras
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures, plus previews and more...
Irish League Locker Room blog
RED CARD: Tobermore United 0 Warrenpoint Town 0
Tom Patchett
GOAL: Ballyclare Comrades 0 Ballinamallard United 1
James McGrath
GOAL: Crusaders 0 Glentoran 1
David Fisher
GOAL: H&W Welders 1 Newington 0
Tiarnan O'Connor
GOAL: Portstewart 1 Dollingstown 1
Harry Norton
GOAL: Coagh United 2 Ballymacash Rangers 2
Ryan McMenemy
SPECIAL TRIBUTE...
TEAM NEWS...
GOAL: Coagh United 1 Ballymacash Rangers 2
Benny Igiehon
GOAL: Knockbreda 1 Annagh United 3
Jack Evans
1 / 5
