Live
LIVE: Irish League matchday blog for Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs
Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League sides.
Plus readers can check out this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...
UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme
GOAL: Knockbreda 1 Newington 1
Paul Donnelly
GOAL: Knockbreda 1 Newington 0
Knockbreda
TEAM NEWS...
GOAL: Portstewart 0 Moyola Park 1
Peter Duffin (Moyola Park)
TEAM NEWS...
INTERVIEW: Institute's Mikhail Kennedy
INTERVIEW: Portadown manager Niall Currie
TRANSFER NEWS...
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.