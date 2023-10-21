News you can trust since 1737
Live

LIVE: Irish League matchday blog from the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League

Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Irish League Locker RoomIrish League Locker Room
Irish League Locker Room

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures.

Plus readers can check out last night’s results round-up, this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme

13:52 BST

FEATURE: Michael O’Connor

Sweden-based Michael O’Connor backing ex-Irish League striker to develop into top coach

I would have first come across Tommy when he gave me an elbow in Tallaght

Michael O’Connor
Former Irish League players Thomas Stewart (front, fourth right) and Michael O’Connor (back right) are currently with Swedish side Ytterhogdals IKFormer Irish League players Thomas Stewart (front, fourth right) and Michael O’Connor (back right) are currently with Swedish side Ytterhogdals IK
13:47 BST

PREVIEW: Loughgall v Newry City

Newry City boss Gary Boyle searching for ‘best version’ of his side

We have to galvanise the group and go again because if you start to feel sorry for yourself, the games come thick and fast and you won’t get results

Gary Boyle
Newry City boss Gary BoyleNewry City boss Gary Boyle
13:43 BST

PREVIEW: Glentoran v Glenavon

Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell backing his players to start climbing up the table

I don’t fathom this top-six and bottom-six talk - at the end of the day there is three points up for grabs

Stephen McDonnell
Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnellGlenavon manager Stephen McDonnell
13:39 BST

PREVIEW: Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter delighted at Josh Robinson return from injury

He grew into the game and started putting his head on balls and getting us out of there

Stephen Baxter
Crusaders’ Josh RobinsonCrusaders’ Josh Robinson
13:28 BST

PREVIEW: Ballymena United v Coleraine

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney highlights on-song Conor McKendry ‘moving in the right direction’

We are speaking about Conor more and more every week and it’s what I’ve always craved and wanted

Oran Kearney
Coleraine boss Oran Kearney and in-form player Conor McKendryColeraine boss Oran Kearney and in-form player Conor McKendry
13:09 BSTUpdated 13:24 BST

SATURDAY FIXTURES...

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP

Ballymena United 0

Coleraine 0

Dungannon Swifts 0

Crusaders 0

Glentoran 0

Glenavon 0

Loughgall 0

Newry City AFC 0

PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Ards 0

Annagh United 0

Ballinamallard United 0

Ballyclare Comrades 0

Dergview 0

Newington 0

Institute 0

Bangor 0

Knockbreda 0

Dundela 0

Portadown 0

H&W Welders 0

PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE

Lisburn Distillery 0

PSNI 0

Queen’s University 0

Dollingstown 0

Portstewart 0

Ballymacash Rangers 0

Moyola Park 0

Limavady United 0

Banbridge Town 0

Armagh City 0

Coagh United 0

Tobermore United 0

13:03 BSTUpdated 13:04 BST

FRIDAY RESULTS...

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP

Cliftonville 0

Linfield 1 (McKee 78)

Larne 2 (Cosgrove 16; O’Neill 84)

Carrick Rangers 0

BOB RADCLIFFE CUP

Warrenpoint Town 2 (McCaffrey 14; Nwodo 75)

Rathfriland Rangers 3 (Fitzpatrick 45+1; Campbell 90+1; Scannell 96)