LIVE: Irish League matchday blog from the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League
Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter's Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures.
Plus readers can check out last night’s results round-up, this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...
UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme
FEATURE: Michael O’Connor
Sweden-based Michael O’Connor backing ex-Irish League striker to develop into top coach
Michael O’Connor
I would have first come across Tommy when he gave me an elbow in Tallaght
PREVIEW: Loughgall v Newry City
Newry City boss Gary Boyle searching for ‘best version’ of his side
Gary Boyle
We have to galvanise the group and go again because if you start to feel sorry for yourself, the games come thick and fast and you won’t get results
PREVIEW: Glentoran v Glenavon
Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell backing his players to start climbing up the table
Stephen McDonnell
I don’t fathom this top-six and bottom-six talk - at the end of the day there is three points up for grabs
PREVIEW: Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders
Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter delighted at Josh Robinson return from injury
Stephen Baxter
He grew into the game and started putting his head on balls and getting us out of there
PREVIEW: Ballymena United v Coleraine
Coleraine boss Oran Kearney highlights on-song Conor McKendry ‘moving in the right direction’
Oran Kearney
We are speaking about Conor more and more every week and it’s what I’ve always craved and wanted
SATURDAY FIXTURES...
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP
Ballymena United 0
Coleraine 0
Dungannon Swifts 0
Crusaders 0
Glentoran 0
Glenavon 0
Loughgall 0
Newry City AFC 0
PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP
Ards 0
Annagh United 0
Ballinamallard United 0
Ballyclare Comrades 0
Dergview 0
Newington 0
Institute 0
Bangor 0
Knockbreda 0
Dundela 0
Portadown 0
H&W Welders 0
PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE
Lisburn Distillery 0
PSNI 0
Queen’s University 0
Dollingstown 0
Portstewart 0
Ballymacash Rangers 0
Moyola Park 0
Limavady United 0
Banbridge Town 0
Armagh City 0
Coagh United 0
Tobermore United 0
FRIDAY RESULTS...
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP
Cliftonville 0
Linfield 1 (McKee 78)
Larne 2 (Cosgrove 16; O’Neill 84)
Carrick Rangers 0
BOB RADCLIFFE CUP
Warrenpoint Town 2 (McCaffrey 14; Nwodo 75)
Rathfriland Rangers 3 (Fitzpatrick 45+1; Campbell 90+1; Scannell 96)