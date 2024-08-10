Live
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game
Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...with goal updates, previews, features and breaking news
GOAL: Ballinamallard United 4 Ballyclare Comrades 0
Daniel Barker
WATCH: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1
GOAL: Ballinamallard United 3 Ballycare Comrades 0
Callum Moorehead
GOAL: Ballymena United 0 Linfield 2
Chris Shields (penalty)
GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1
Matthew Shevlin
GOAL: Limavady United 0 Ards 3
Ross Hunter
GOAL UPDATE: Ballinamallard United 2 Ballyclare Comrades 0
Ballinamallard United: Alex Holder, Darragh Byrne
GOAL: Armagh City 2 Institute 2
Mikhail Kennedy
WATCH: Ballymena United 0 Linfield 1
GOAL: Armagh City 2 Institute 1
Conor Mullen (penalty)
GOAL: Ballymena United 0 Linfield 1
Chris McKee
GOAL UPDATE: Newington 0 Annagh United 3
Annagh United: Lee Upton, Ryan Swan, Nathan Kerr (penalty)
GOAL: Limavady United 0 Ards 2
Mark Carson
GOAL UPDATE: Queen's University 4 Ballymoney United 3 (AET)
Johnny Mairs
