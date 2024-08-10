Live

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 10th Aug 2024, 13:56 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 17:03 GMT
National World
LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...with goal updates, previews, features and breaking news

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:02 GMT

F-T SCORES...

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:02 GMT

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:56 GMT

GOAL: Ballinamallard United 4 Ballyclare Comrades 0

Daniel Barker

Ballinamallard UnitedBallinamallard United
Ballinamallard United | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:54 GMT

WATCH: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:48 GMT

GOAL: Ballinamallard United 3 Ballycare Comrades 0

Callum Moorehead

Ballinamallard UnitedBallinamallard United
Ballinamallard United | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:45 GMT

GOAL: Ballymena United 0 Linfield 2

Chris Shields (penalty)

National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:42 GMT

GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1

Matthew Shevlin

ColeraineColeraine
Coleraine | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:39 GMT

GOAL: Limavady United 0 Ards 3

Ross Hunter

ArdsArds
Ards | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:38 GMT

GOAL UPDATE: Ballinamallard United 2 Ballyclare Comrades 0

Ballinamallard United: Alex Holder, Darragh Byrne

Ballinamallard UnitedBallinamallard United
Ballinamallard United | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:36 GMT

GOAL: Armagh City 2 Institute 2

Mikhail Kennedy

InstituteInstitute
Institute | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:23 GMT

WATCH: Ballymena United 0 Linfield 1

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:22 GMT

GOAL: Armagh City 2 Institute 1

Conor Mullen (penalty)

Armagh CityArmagh City
Armagh City | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:20 GMT

GOAL: Ballymena United 0 Linfield 1

Chris McKee

National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:17 GMTUpdated 16:20 GMT

GOAL UPDATE: Newington 0 Annagh United 3

Annagh United: Lee Upton, Ryan Swan, Nathan Kerr (penalty)

Annagh UnitedAnnagh United
Annagh United | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:17 GMT

GOAL: Limavady United 0 Ards 2

Mark Carson

ArdsArds
Ards | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:15 GMT

GOAL UPDATE: Queen's University 4 Ballymoney United 3 (AET)

Johnny Mairs

Queen’s UniversityQueen’s University
Queen’s University | National World
Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:04 GMT

H-T SCORES...

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:04 GMT

