Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen matched his biggest ever pay day by banking £250,000 with a 5-1 victory over Luca Brecel in the final of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship.

Allen, who had earlier knocked out seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last four, recorded two century breaks to bank the cash, the same amount he won when he claimed the 2022 UK Championship title.

Having lost the first frame, he responded with a break of 104 to level and, after also taking the third, added the fourth with a visit of 109 to establish a commanding lead at the interval.

The fifth frame was a much cagier affair with the Northern Irishman having to claw his way back into it before prevailing 82-43 courtesy of a half-century.

Mark Allen (left) beat Luca Brecel to win the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship. (Photo: WST)

He trailed in the sixth too, with Brecel establishing a 36-2 lead, but once again worked his way back into position to clinch the title after sinking a tough red down the cushion.

Allen had earned his place in the final with a 4-2 victory over reigning champion O’Sullivan, securing his passage with a total clearance of 134 after losing the opening frame.

Brecel had progressed by the same score – despite managing only one break in excess of 50 – against another former world champion, Mark Williams, who won the second frame with a visit of 103 on his way to a 2-1 lead.