Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Mark Allen is facing a second-round struggle to keep alive hopes of securing World Championship glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Antrim cueman will be hoping for a swift start to Friday’s morning session as he bids to turn the tables on a 6-2 deficit to Chris Wakelin in the race towards 13 frames.

Having battled back from 3-0 down to finish with a convincing first-round win over Fan Zhengyi by 10-6 to kick off his latest push for the Crucible crown, Allen is now in search of another fightback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snooker pundit John Virgo, as reported by BBC Sport, described Allen’s situation after Thursday as “a bit of a hole” and that the next appearance will prove a “must-win session for Mark if he's going to get anything out of this match”.

​Mark Allen during his World Championship clash with Chris Wakelin on day six at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Allen was 2-0 down before a century break helped him cut the gap, only for the players to swap frames heading into the sixth which Wakelin claimed towards three on the bounce for the 6-2 upper hand.

Allen and Wakelin start Friday’s morning session at 10 o’clock before wrapping up the second round over the evening tussle (7pm).

The 38-year-old from Northern Ireland arrived in Sheffield with 11 ranking titles on his career CV and two of the three Triple Crown prizes thanks to past UK Championship and Masters triumphs. He reached the world semi-finals over 2009 and 2023 but has yet to make a final appearance in the sport’s main event.