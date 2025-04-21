Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mark Allen is determined to seek inspiration from recent Crucible champions as he looks to end a difficult season on a high by claiming the world snooker title for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Antrim 39-year-old has slipped from first to eighth in the standings after failing to go beyond a ranking semi-final this season, but says he is brimming with confidence after completing a 10-6 win over Chinese qualifier Fan Zhengyi.

Both Kyren Wilson and Luca Brecel clinched their respective world titles having arrived in Sheffield on the back of below-par campaigns and, after reeling off four frames in a row to make victory over Fan a formality, Allen looks to be regaining his momentum at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen said: “It just shows that sometimes the form book goes out of the window here. Kyren had a shocker of a season compared to what I’ve had and he went on to win the world title.

Mark Allen celebrates after winning his match against Fan Zhengyi during day three of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire) RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

“Obviously I’d rather have come into this tournament on the back of some good form, but if he can do it and Luca can do it the year before, why not me?”

Allen, who had lost the first three frames of the match on Sunday, book-ended his four-frame streak with breaks of 88 and 102 as he turned his slender 5-4 overnight advantage into a dominant position on the brink of the last 16.

Fan, who was also beaten by Allen on his only previous Crucible appearance in 2023, belatedly rallied with breaks of 86 and 74, but he was merely prolonging the inevitable and a break of 63 got Allen over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen will next face Chris Wakelin, who edged former winner Neil Robertson in a late-night thriller on Sunday, and is the only seed left in the top quarter of the draw after earlier defeats for Wilson and last year’s finalist Jak Jones.

Allen put his timely resurgence down to sessions with psychologist Paul Gaffney, whom he credited with hauling him back towards the solid mental state he enjoyed when he reached the top of the world rankings in 2023.

“I feel like I’m in a good place coming here and mentally I’m back to where I was 18 months ago,” added Allen.