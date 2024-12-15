Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen accepted “I probably got what I deserved” after missing out on the Scottish Open final by losing four successive frames.

Allen, ranked number five in the world, stood one frame away from a shot at a second Scottish Open career title when cruising to a 5-2 advantage on Saturday over Lei Peifan.

Lei, however, staged a memorable fightback to reach a first ranking event final ever.

“I probably got what I deserved for not winning 6-2,” said Allen on the official WST website. “I missed the pink when I was 5-2 up and then everything started to go against me.

"I just didn’t close the match out well enough.

"I’ve got no regrets…he potted some good balls in the last, so credit to him.”

Lei will meet Chinese compatriot Wu Yize in this afternoon’s final following the latter’s semi-final defeat of Xiao Guodong. With a combined age of 42, it will mark the youngest title match in a ranking final since the 1988 Welsh Open showdown between Paul Hunter and John Higgins.

Lei, sitting 84th in the world rankings, has also defeated Hossein Vafaei, Shaun Murphy, Stuart Bingham and Tom Ford to stand in contention for The Stephen Hendry Trophy and £100,000 winner’s cheque.

Allen posted breaks of 73, 97 and 55 on the way to the commanding position but, with a decisive sixth frame in sight, Allen’s miss on the pink presented Lei with his opportunity.

“It is very exciting to win,” said Lei after the 6-5 semi-final comeback. “Today I didn’t play very well in the first session...I was telling myself not to give up, just to focus on the table and play.

"It was my first time in a semi-final so I just wanted to enjoy the moment.

“I was nervous today and didn’t know how to adjust myself.

"It was only one table and there were so many people watching.

"In the second session I felt a little bit more relaxed.

“Myself and Wu know each other very well.

"We will just have to go out and try to bring a good performance for everybody to watch.

"Playing in a tournament is different to practising.