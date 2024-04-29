Northern Ireland's Mark Allen during defeat to John Higgins in the World Snooker Championship by 13-12 at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

​Allen stepped out at the Crucible in confident form and up by 9-7, aiming to join Dennis Taylor and Alex Higgins as home heroes with World Championship crowns.

However, following three gripping days of a second-round tussle, he finished frustrated up against Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It had a bit of everything, there was some good stuff and some not so good,” said Allen on BBC Radio Four. "I had more than enough chances to win it but I didn't take them and credit to John, he does what John does and clears up to win it in the deciding frame. I have only myself to blame.

"He's one of the good guys on Tour, he's an ultra competitor.

"He wants to win to get back in the top 16. But there's bigger and better things ahead for John Higgins if he starts to believe in himself because he's one of the few that can go on and win this tournament.

"He just needs to start believing in himself more."

Higgins highlighted how post-match words of congratulations left him “a bit emotional”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins said on BBC Radio Four: "He's a gentleman, Mark - he's got to be absolutely devastated but he said some nice words and I got a bit emotional."

Higgins was 62 points down but a superb double on a red to the middle was followed up by a red down the top cushion declared by Stephen Hendry as a BBC commentator “one of the best shots I’ve ever seen” towards his defining 71 clearance.

Higgins said: "I do think I've still got it. I've missed a few but I was wanting to have a go at my shots and that's what you've got to do out there in the bearpit.

"I was looking around at 12-12 when Mark was on his break, thinking 'I've loved being out here, I've loved playing here and I'd love to come back again' so to hold myself together, I'm proud of myself.