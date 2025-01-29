Mark Allen storms into German Masters second round as Mark Williams crashes out

By PA Sport
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mark Allen thrashed David Lilley 5-0 to ease through to the second round of the German Masters in Berlin.

World number four Allen, who lost out to eventual winner Shaun Murphy in the Masters semi-finals earlier this month, had breaks of 74 and 71 against Lilley and will now face Wu Yize, who cruised to a 5-1 win against Jackson Page.

Mark Williams slipped to a 5-2 defeat to Ireland’s world number 59 Aaron Hill and Ricky Walden came through 5-3 against Ryan Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Switzerland’s Alexander Ursenbacher gave his hopes of retaining his place on the tour a big boost by upsetting Jack Lisowski 5-3 and he will play Ali Carter, tournament winner in 2013 and 2023.

Mark Allen reached the second round of the German Masters after a 5-0 victory against David LilleyMark Allen reached the second round of the German Masters after a 5-0 victory against David Lilley
Mark Allen reached the second round of the German Masters after a 5-0 victory against David Lilley

Carter whitewashed China’s Hi Guoqiang, while former world champions Mark Selby and Luca Brecel eased into round two with respective 5-2 wins over Liu Hongyu and Jiang Jun.

Three-time UK champion Ding Junhui was thrashed 5-0 by Scotland’s Ross Muir and former world champion Ken Doherty made an early exit after losing by the same score to Si Juahui.

Elliot Slessor, Yuan Sijun, Anthony McGill, Xiao Guodong, Jimmy Robertson and Daniel Wells all progressed.

Related topics:Mark AllenMastersMark WilliamsAlexander UrsenbacherDavid LilleyShaun MurphyBerlinKen Doherty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice