Mark Allen thrashed David Lilley 5-0 to ease through to the second round of the German Masters in Berlin.

World number four Allen, who lost out to eventual winner Shaun Murphy in the Masters semi-finals earlier this month, had breaks of 74 and 71 against Lilley and will now face Wu Yize, who cruised to a 5-1 win against Jackson Page.

Mark Williams slipped to a 5-2 defeat to Ireland’s world number 59 Aaron Hill and Ricky Walden came through 5-3 against Ryan Day.

Switzerland’s Alexander Ursenbacher gave his hopes of retaining his place on the tour a big boost by upsetting Jack Lisowski 5-3 and he will play Ali Carter, tournament winner in 2013 and 2023.

Carter whitewashed China’s Hi Guoqiang, while former world champions Mark Selby and Luca Brecel eased into round two with respective 5-2 wins over Liu Hongyu and Jiang Jun.

Three-time UK champion Ding Junhui was thrashed 5-0 by Scotland’s Ross Muir and former world champion Ken Doherty made an early exit after losing by the same score to Si Juahui.