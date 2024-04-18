Mark Allen to start World Snooker Championship bid against Robbie Williams while history-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Jackson Page
Allen has reached two semi-finals, including losing out to Mark Selby in a dramatic last-four encounter last year, and three quarter-finals throughout his career but will be hoping to take at least one step further this time around.
Elsewhere, history-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Jackson Page in the first round while reigning champion Luca Brecel takes on David Gilbert.
Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan begins his bid for an unprecedented eighth title of the modern era against 22-year-old Welshman Page this weekend.
Brecel beat Selby in last year’s final and the Belgian gets his defence under way against Gilbert.
Selby will take on Joe O’Connor in all-Leicester encounter, while third seed Judd Trump will play Hossein Vafaei in an exciting first-round clash.
The sport’s best take to the green baize from Saturday, with the winner crowned in Sheffield on Sunday, May 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.