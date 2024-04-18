Mark Allen. PIC: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Allen has reached two semi-finals, including losing out to Mark Selby in a dramatic last-four encounter last year, and three quarter-finals throughout his career but will be hoping to take at least one step further this time around.

Elsewhere, history-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Jackson Page in the first round while reigning champion Luca Brecel takes on David Gilbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan begins his bid for an unprecedented eighth title of the modern era against 22-year-old Welshman Page this weekend.

Brecel beat Selby in last year’s final and the Belgian gets his defence under way against Gilbert.

Selby will take on Joe O’Connor in all-Leicester encounter, while third seed Judd Trump will play Hossein Vafaei in an exciting first-round clash.