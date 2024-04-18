Mark Allen to start World Snooker Championship bid against Robbie Williams while history-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Jackson Page

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen will start his quest for a first World Snooker Championship title against Robbie Williams at the Crucible with the tournament set to get underway on Saturday.
Published 18th Apr 2024, 09:41 BST
Mark Allen. PIC: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Allen has reached two semi-finals, including losing out to Mark Selby in a dramatic last-four encounter last year, and three quarter-finals throughout his career but will be hoping to take at least one step further this time around.

Elsewhere, history-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Jackson Page in the first round while reigning champion Luca Brecel takes on David Gilbert.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan begins his bid for an unprecedented eighth title of the modern era against 22-year-old Welshman Page this weekend.

Brecel beat Selby in last year’s final and the Belgian gets his defence under way against Gilbert.

Selby will take on Joe O’Connor in all-Leicester encounter, while third seed Judd Trump will play Hossein Vafaei in an exciting first-round clash.

The sport’s best take to the green baize from Saturday, with the winner crowned in Sheffield on Sunday, May 6.

