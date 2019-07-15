Andrew 'Beef' Johnston secures place at 148th Open at Royal Portrush

Benjamin Hebert, Andrew Johnston and Nino Bertasio claimed their places in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush after qualifying at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Played at The Renaissance Club for the first time, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open was the 12th event in The Open Qualifying Series, which gives players around the world opportunities to qualify for golf’s original championship at leading professional Tour events.

Three places were available to the leading players who finished in the top ten and ties and who were not already exempt.

In glorious conditions for scoring over the East Lothian links, Frenchman Hebert was denied a first European Tour title after he lost out in a play-off at the third extra hole to Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger in the glorious late sunshine.

The pair finished on a 22-under-par total of 262 after a brilliant closing nine-under-par round of 62 from Hebert, while overnight leader Wiesberger, who qualified for The Open at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open last weekend, shot a 69.

It was in-form Wiesberger who claimed his sixth European Tour victory after rolling in a four-feet putt on the third playing of the 18th in extra time but the consolation for Hebert was a place at Royal Portrush.

The 32-year-old secured only his second appearance at The Open having missed the cut at Royal Birkdale as an amateur in 2008 when he was the reigning European Amateur Champion.

Johnston and Bertasio finished in a share of fourth place on 19-under-par 265 with Henrik Stenson, Andrew Putnam and Andrea Pavan, all of whom had already qualified for Royal Portrush.

While the leaders were only teeing off for their final round, Johnston also signed for a superb final round 62 that featured 10 birdies.

The 30-year-old Englishman, who won the Scottish Hydro Challenge in 2014, is now looking forward to a fourth Open appearance after finishing eighth at Royal Troon in 2016.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to qualify for The Open as I love to be playing in the big events. It’s such a special championship. I have great memories from it as well so I can’t wait to be playing in it again and have a crack at it next week.

“I know I can play well on links courses and in The Open. We play so many links venues as junior golfers so it is always nice to come back and play some links as a professional. It is going to be a fantastic week, as The Open always is, and being at Portrush it is going to be special.

“Today was one of those good days when the putts dropped. I was never really thinking about shooting 59, I was just having fun out there. I had a good chance for birdie on 17 after I hit a good putt and just misread it slightly but 59 didn’t really cross my mind too much. I was just trying to maintain the same mindset and have fun.”

Meanwhile, Bertasio made a crucial par save at the 17th as the 30-year-old secured his first ever Major appearance in Northern Ireland next week.

Meanwhile, Dylan Frittelli has qualified for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday.

The Open Qualifying Series concluded at the John Deere Classic where the final qualifying place in golf's original championship was available.

Frittelli lifted his first PGA TOUR title, winning by two shots after finishing on 21-under-par.