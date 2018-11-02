Belfast Giants: Blair Riley and David Rutherford score in win over Fife Flyers

Blair Riley and David Rutherford each finished on target as Belfast Giants finished in front over Fife Flyers by 2-1.

The Elite League success marked the start of a triple-header in Scotland for the Giants.

As a result, the Giants have managed a return to top spot in the table before meetings with Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars, respectively Saturday and Sunday.

The Giants have recovered from a sluggish start to the season to post 11 wins from the past 12 appearances across all competitions.

That momentum was evident against the Fife Flyers as Riley converted off Rutherford’s pass to break the deadlock.

Guillaume Gelinas proved alert to cut open the Flyers and allow Rutherford to double the visitors’ advantage.

Additonal scoring opportunities were squandered as Shane Owens, the Flyers’ goaltender, worked hard to frustrate the Giants.

The game’s next goal arrived off Paul Crowder following an initial save to deny Rick Pinkston.

However, Belfast Giants came out on top overall.