Belfast Giants: ‘Gr-eight’ weekend on the road for Elite League leaders

The Stena Line Belfast Giants defeated the Cardiff Devils on Sunday to complete a four point weekend away from home.

Kyle Baun’s four goal haul helped the Giants to an emphatic 8-1 win at the home of the reigning Elite League champions. Sunday’s victory in Cardiff follows Saturday’s 4-0 defeat of the Nottingham Panthers and sees the Giants extend their lead at the top of the Elite League to four points.

The Giants came flying out of the traps in the first meeting between the two title contenders this season. Jim Vandermeer opened the scoring at 2:57 after a nice give-and-go with Kyle Baun before slamming home at the back post. Ninety seconds later and the visitors has doubled their lead. This time it was Kyle Baun who turned from provider to scorer when firing low past Bowns in the Cardiff net after a nice setup from Pat Dwyer. Sean Bentivoglio cut the Giants lead in half at 25:54 when he and Joey Martin teamed up to give Bentivoglio a simple finish at the back post.

Kyle Baun’s classy backhanded finish on the powerplay at 32:43 restored the Giants two goal advantage, assisted by Dustin Johner and Curtis Leonard.

Blair Riley have the Giants another powerplay goal with a fine one timer at 34:19, assisted by David Rutherford and Hunter Bishop.

Kyle Baun completed his hat-trick early in the final period. Pat Dwyer skated the puck into the Cardiff zone and feathered the puck beautifully to Baun who finished well at 40:46. Jim Vandermeer unleashed a fierce wrist shot from the top of the circle at 42:59 to make it seven on the night for the visitors, assisted by Blair Riley and Lewis Hook.

Baun hammered home his forth goal of the game at 44:50 following a nice pass from behind the net by Pat Dwyer. Darcy Murphy rounded off the scoring in this game, redirecting Curtis Leonard’s slapshot from the blueline at 56:49.

The Giants take a break from domestic action and return to Belfast for the International Ice-Hockey Federation’s Continental Cup. The Giants opponents are Ritten Sport (Italy), Medvescak Zagreb (Croatia) and GKS Katowice (Poland).