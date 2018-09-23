Belfast Giants suffer two defeats against Fife Flyers

The Belfast Giants lost their first game in the 2018/19 Challenge Cup, falling to a 4-2 defeat on Sunday against the Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The loss follows Saturday’s 4-2 defeat in Fife in league action.

The Giants twice reduced a two-goal deficit by one, however they could not find a way past netminder Shane Owen in the final period.

Stephen Murphy started in the Giants net with Jonathan Boxill, with Matt Towe and Tyler Beskorowany missing for the hosts.

Brett Bulmer continued his fine form this season when he opened the scoring after 2:48, assisted by Evan Bloodoff.

Carlin Finucci doubled the visitors lead at 9:25 when he squeezed the puck home.

Kyle Baun pulled one back for the Giants, assisted by Pat Dwyer and Dustin Johner, at 11:28.

Fife extended their lead to two goals at 27:01 when Bulmer scooped the puck into the back of the Giants net while on a breakaway.

The Giants then reduced the deficit to one again, this time it was Pat Dwyer who fed the puck to Dustin Johner in front of the net who found Baun at the back post to slot home at 30:33.

Shane Owen starred in the final period for Fife, keeping the Giants at bay in a man of the match performance. Paul Crowder guaranteed the away win for the Flyers with an empty net goal at 59:49.

On Saturday, four final period goals caused the damage for the Giants as the Flyers gained revenge for the Challenge Cup defeat earlier this month.

Following a scoreless second period, the game came to life again early in the final period when Bari McKenzie equalised for the Flyers at 43:08, after Jonathan Ferland had given the Giants the lead in the first period.

The home side took the lead for the first time in the game thanks to Evan Bloodoff at 44:11 before Bulmer converted a chance of his own at 49:38.

Bulmer netted his second of the night soon after and the Giants pulled one back late through Darcy Murphy.