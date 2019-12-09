British champion Colin Turkington to stay with Team BMW

Colin Turkington has confirmed plans to remain with Team BMW for next season’s British Touring Car Championship.

The defending champion - and four-time title winner from Portadown - is set for a fourth consecutive campaign on the Team BMW roster.

“Going into 2020 with Team BMW will mark my 16th season in the BTCC and I couldn’t be happier,” said Turkington. “Remaining with the team was never in doubt and we are excited to be defending our titles together once more.

“Becoming a four-time BTCC champion was a very special moment, but I am motivated to keep striving for more.

“Racing with this team gives me the best chance to achieve further success, and I’m so thankful to both BMW and WSR for these golden opportunities.

“The level of competition in this series keeps me inspired and I’m as hungry as ever to further develop the BMW 3 Series and push the limits of performance as far as we can.

“We had very little testing this season outside of the races so I’m looking forward to starting a thorough programme in the new year.

“The consistency of the car and personnel is a great boost and further motivates me as we get to see what the potential of this car actually is.

“There was a lot of ‘new’ to contend with in 2019 in terms of the car and my engineer, so familiarity of environment should only enhance things.

“I’ve started my preparation for 2020 with a few other projects to get outside of the comfort zone and will be doing everything I can to raise the game for 2020.”