Carl Frampton targets a third World title after Las Vegas win

Carl Frampton is targeting a super-featherweight world title fight against WBO junior-lightweight champion Jamel Herring following his unanimous points win over Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Jackal beat McCreary in a unanimous decision, with all three judges marking it 100-88.

If the 32-year-old was to win the super featherweight belt he would become Ireland’s first-ever three-weight world champion as he has previously held world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

“I know [Jamel] is the champ. I just want to fight for a world title next,” Frampton told the BBC.

“I want to be involved in big fights. I would love the opportunity to fight Jamel. I’m not the champion. He’s the champion.”

Frampton inflicted a first defeat on the unbeaten McCreary.

The American went down twice in the fight in Las Vegas, from a body shot in round six and from hooks to the body in the ninth.

Speaking afterwards the Northern Irish man revealed he twice re-fractured his hand in camp before his bout in Las Vegas.

“There was absolutely no way I wasn’t fighting,” said the 32-year-old, who first fractured his hand in a freak accident in August.

“My hand wasn’t great coming into the camp as well.

“I feel like I hurt it again in the second round, so that’s why it wasn’t the most exciting fight in the world, but I just cruised to a points win. I just wanted to be safe with my hands.”