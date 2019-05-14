Carl Frampton to make ring return in August

Carl Frampton will fight in the US in August his promoter Bob Arum has revealed.

Frampton was supposed to fight in June but the date was pushed back after his court case with ex-manager Barry McGuigan was delayed.

“Frampton is fighting in August in the US, and then he’ll fight for a championship in probably November or December,” confirmed Arum.

“Frampton was going to fight on 3 August but then that date went to Michael Conlan,” Arum said.

“I’m going to Belfast, where Conlan will fight. Later on in August, maybe the 10th or the 23rd, he’ll be fighting. He’ll be top of the bill.”

Frampton returned to camp on Monday as he prepares for his next fight under trainer Jamie Moore.