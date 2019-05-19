Cathy McAleer wants clash with Shannon Courtenay after Europa Hotel victory

Cathy McAleer got another win on her record as she stopped Cristina Busuioc in the second round.of their clash at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night.

McAleer is improving in every fight under the watchful eye on trainer John Breen and there is more to come from her in the future.

Cathy McAleer

It is obvious to see how veteran trainer Breen has slowed McAleer down since her debut and there is more thought and technique in her work these days and she remained composed to end the fight.

And McAleer knows who she wants next after her success at the Europa Hotel.

"I want to thank the crowd and my sponsors first of all. I know Cristina fought Shannon Courtenay on Sky television and she took Courtenay the six rounds before losing on points. So I believe I have shown I have the ability to match Shannon Courtenay - or even better her - and I would love that fight next.

"I would like that fight but it is up to my coach and manager John Breen to decide what's next for me but I want to win titles and soon," said McAleer.