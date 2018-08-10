Ciara Mageean through to 1500m final at European Championships

Ciara Mageean made it through to the European Championships 1500m final with a second-place finish behind GB’s Laura Muir in her heat.

She ran well and produced a strong final lap to finish just behind Muir in a time of 4:09.35.

Mageean is aiming to add to her European medal collection but has struggled for form since 2016.

“I’m happy with that. I came here for the big Q,” Mageean told RTE.

“I’ve had to make a lot of changes over the past year and probably the past six months with my move to a new training base in Manchester.

“I’m feeling good, feeling confident and feeling happy and that’s the nice recipe for an athlete.”