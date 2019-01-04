Colin Shields on brink of new games record for Belfast Giants

Colin Shields is set to celebrate a milestone moment on Saturday evening when he will surpass Graeme Walton’s record total of 584 games played for the Stena Line Belfast Giants.

Shields currently tops the Giants with 242 goals and 385 assists, which reads as 627 points and an average of over one point per game.

A pre-game presentation before the Sheffield Steelers clash will be made to Shields before face-off, when fans are encouraged to be in their seats in advance of the puck drop at 7pm.

Face-Off on Sunday is at 4pm and tickets are on sale now from the SSE Arena Box Office, in person or by calling 028 9073 9074, or via the Ticketmaster website.

Shields, who is 38, is in his 11th season with the Giants after joining the franchise in 2005/06.

From Glasgow, Team GB forward Shields was selected 195th overall in the 2000 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

He won his maiden Elite League title with the Giants in 2005/06, before going on to win the Challenge Cup and Knockout Cup in 2009 and the 2010 Playoff championship before lifting the league trophy again in 2013/14 and the Challenge Cup once more in 2017/18.

Tonight’s game heralds the return of Shields following a long absence through injury sustained in October.

Shields will overtake Belfast’s own Graeme Walton, another Team GB international who helped the organisation to four championships and the first Giant to reach the milestone of 500 games played. His number 18 was retired after his last game in 2013.