Colin Turkington on song at Thruxton

Team BMW’s Colin Turkington looks stronger than ever after moving to the top of the BTCC standings on Sunday at Thruxton.

Collecting 37 points over the weekend, Turkington delivered three measured drives, including a thrilling Team BMW ‘one, two’ with team mate Andrew Jordan in race two.

As ever, the triple champion appeared the ‘king of cool’, looking confident with his BMW 3 Series and happy with the development of the project so far.

He notched his 136th career podium on his 400th BTCC race start, and with this current form; that success looks set to continue.

Colin crossed the line in a comfortable 4th place for race 1 and went two better in the second. Edging himself into P2 on the first lap, Turkington went on to sit closely behind his team mate the whole of the race to finish a fantastic Team BMW one, two.

It was a classy display of two world class drivers extracting everything they could from a fantastic car around the fastest circuit on the BTCC calendar.

With the reversed grid for race 3, Turkington was keen to stay out of trouble starting P10 and despite making his way to P6 at one stage, fell victim to a scuffle after the safety car restart.

Bringing the BMW home in P9 he was satisfied he did all he could and expressed his delight at another top ten finish.

Colin Turkington said: “The car was amazing in race 2 and that result felt really special. Statistics don’t usually mean much to me, but in hindsight that was a moment to remember. I really enjoyed that one but long may it continue!

“The new patches of tarmac on Saturday were a real challenge but we got our heads around that and produced a race car on Sunday that was much improved.

“This is what makes or breaks your campaign, and I’m content with the team around me that we can keep moving things the right way.

“I’m so grateful that despite a change within my team, the consistency of performance has remained the same.

“Collectively we’ve all gelled so well together and I’m very happy.”