COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Gold for Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan

Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan beat England's Max Whitlock to win his country's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the pommel horse.

The two finished with scores of 15.100, but 18-year-old McClenaghan took gold over the Olympic champion thanks to better execution.

Zachary Clay of Canada won the bronze.

Whitlock, who helped England to team gold on Thursday, began his day with a sixth-placed finish on the floor as Scotland's Dan Purvis won bronze.

McClenaghan described his gold medal as "a huge result".

"Max has been my idol growing up and I've been watching him since 2010 when he was competing in the Delhi Commonwealths," said the 18-year-old.

"I've always felt though that one day I could be up there with the best and beating them."