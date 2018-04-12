COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Historic bronze for Northern Ireland’s Leon Reid

Leon Reid made history on Thursday as he won Northern Ireland’s first Commonwealth Games athletics medal since 1990 in dramatic circumstances.

Reid claimed bronze after the disqualification of England’s Zharnel Hughes, who crossed the line first but was then eliminated for running outside his lane as he attempted to hold off Trinidad & Tobago’s Jereem Richards.

In the revised result, Richards won gold in a time of 20.12 seconds with Aaron Brown from Canada taking silver in 20.34.

Reid, who clocked 20.55, said: “I had a little cry. I’m very excited. I’m going to find my Mum and celebrate tonight.

“I’m going jet-skiing - but after the medal ceremony (on Friday).

“Most importantly for the team, I hope we can all move up together.

“All of them were here supporting me and I feel they were there in the last 50 with me. I could hear my name being screamed and I wasn’t going to give up.”

An England team appeal against Hughes’ disqualification was turned down by Games officials.