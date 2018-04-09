COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Medal win is a ‘dream come true’ for Gareth McAuley

Gareth McAuley said it was ‘a dream come true’ after he won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

He was competing in the Skeet Shooting for Northern Ireland on the Gold Coast.

Ben Llewellin of Wales, left, silver medal, Georgios Achilleos of Crete, center, gold medal, and Gareth McAuley of Northern Ireland, right, bronze medal, during the medal ceremony for the men's Skeet final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

McAuley, 25, hit 45 out of his 50 targets to finish third behind winner Georgios Achilleos of Cyprus and silver medallist Ben Llewellin from Wales.

Speaking on social media after the event McAuley said it was ‘unbelievable’.

“It’s unbelievable,” he told the NI Commonwealth Games Facebook page.

“I never expected to win a medal. It’s beyond words - a dream come true.

“To say that you’re a Commonwealth Games medallist is unreal.

“To wake up tomorrow morning with a medal round my neck will be unbelievable.

“That’s two medals Northern Ireland have won but the more the merrier and hopefully this is the start of something special.”