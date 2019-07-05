Cormac Sharvin shines again at Irish Open as excellent start continues

For the second day in a row Cormac Sharvin grabbed the headlines at the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open.

The Ardglass golfer outshone the rest of the home players and at five under par finds himself four shots behind the leader South Africa’s Zander Lombard.

With both Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell missing the cut, the 26-year-old is the only Ulster player left standing and he’s currently just one shot outside securing a place in The Open at Royal Portrush.

“Today, the course played so much different from yesterday. It was so much more difficult but you have to adapt to what the weather throws at you,” he said.

“It was a grind today. You have to get up and down when you miss a green and when you get a chance try to take it and hopefully I did that today.”

Cormac was one of the only bright spots on what was a generally disappointing day for the Irish golfers. Padraig Harrington, leader overnight, posted a second round 73 to end the day on four under par while Shane Lowry, battling a stomach complaint, signed for a 72 which left him on two under for the event.

McDowell fared little better and after starting the day on two over par eventually slipped out of the reckoning on the back of a second successive 72.

“I’m a bit disappointing. My first missed cut of the year and I have to wait until I come to the Irish Open to do it,” said McDowell.

“It’s always disappointing to miss the weekend here, especially here at a great golf course like Lahinch. But I struggled to hit the fairways, even though I felt like I drove it okay.

“The fairways are pretty elusive, which made iron play very difficult, and I really couldn’t get anything going on the greens either. So it was really just a combination of doing things averagely.

“It wasn’t like I did anything terribly both days, but yeah, it was frustrating. I couldn’t seem to kick-start anything. The fourth hole really summed up the week.

“This wasn’t the start I was looking for this three-week swing, but it just takes one big week, right? That’s the great thing about this sport, you’ve always got next week.”