Daniel Harper stays with JTR for second Porsche Carrera Cup GB season

Rising Northern Irish motorsport talent Daniel Harper has re-signed with reigning Teams’ champions JTR as he sets his sights on a title challenge in his second season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Over the first three years of his career Harper has established himself as one of the most exciting young drivers in UK motorsport, and 2019 will be his second season with manufacturer support as the Porsche GB Junior driver.

At just seventeen years of age, Harper excelled in his first season of senior competition this year as he gelled instantly with his 485hp Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car and the JTR team, who are led by Le Mans 24 Hours winner Nick Tandy.

“I’m delighted to be staying with JTR for a second season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB,” said Harper.

“We had some good offers from other teams in the paddock, but after a brilliant year together in 2018, it was an easy decision to stay with JTR. I’m proud of the brilliant results we enjoyed and I feel we’ve got a strong platform to build upon for next season.”