Ed Joyce steps into interim head coach role with Ireland women

Ed Joyce has been confirmed as interim Ireland women’s head coach in the aftermath of Aaron Hamilton’s departure.

“I’m excited by the talent and potential of this young squad - there were some extremely encouraging performances from several players during the West Indies series and this bodes well leading into potentially more important games later in the summer,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to further my journey in coaching, albeit on an interim basis until the end of the T20 World Cup qualifier.

“I have been coaching some of the top order batters on a one-on-one basis, as well as joining squad sessions in the lead-up to the West Indies series that just finished.

“On a personal note, I enjoyed working with Aaron during the last few months and wish him and his family well with the next step.

“The initial period for me now is getting to know the further squad and helping the team prepare for a tough six-match series against Zimbabwe in July.

“This series, combined with the quadrangular series in August, is ideal preparation leading into the T20 Qualifier which is undoubtedly our biggest and most important test this summer.”

Joyce was scheduled for a first training session this week in Dublin, marking the latest coaching role with Cricket Ireland following his retirement from international play last year.

“Ed needs no introduction to Irish fans, and he has been working hard behind-the-scenes on coaching within the Cricket Ireland senior structure since May last year,” said Cricket Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth. “It was crucial for our team’s success that we acted quickly on this interim appointment to ensure the new Head Coach had as much time to work with the squad as possible.”

q The quarter-final draws have taken place as follows for the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup and Clear Currency National Cup:

IRISH SENIOR CUP: Carrickfergus v Phoenix, Waringstown v Instonians, Leinster v CIYMS (all July 14), Pembroke v CSNI (July 21),

NATIONAL CUP: Ardmore v Balbriggan, Midleton v Cregagh/Derriaghy, Railway Union v Templepatrick, Fox Lodge v Terenure.