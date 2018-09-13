Entries are now open for 2019 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon

Entries have opened for the 2019 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon, which celebrates its 38th year next May.

The event was launched on Wednesdsay by David Seaton MBE, Chairman of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at The Glasshouse, Stormont Cottages.

The largest single participatory sporting event in Northern Ireland is set for a massive year of change with a brand new, flatter and faster route for marathon participants, a new start location on the grounds of the iconic Stormont Estate and history will be made by moving the event to a Sunday for the first time ever.

Another first for the event is a modernised registration system using the MyTicket App.

The event returns in 2019 with a full line up of events on Sunday, May 5 to suit all levels of fitness including the Marathon and Wheelchair Race, the Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk and Fun Run, all with brand new improved routes.

David Seaton MBE, Chairman of the Belfast City Marathon organising committee, said: “Few of us involved in the inaugural event in 1982 could have imagined that the Belfast City Marathon would still be in existence some 37 years later, albeit in a slightly different and more inclusive format.

“May 2019 will see us break with tradition as we unveil and explore a fresh 26 miles 385 yards route in and around Belfast and deliver the competition on a Sunday.

“These are two major changes which we hope will result in greater participation numbers and add to the enjoyment of the athletes and spectators alike.”

To enter via the brand new MyTicket App, visit www.belfastcitymarathon.com. An early rate will apply until October 31 2018.