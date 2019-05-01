Feargal McCrory to lead from the front at Europa Hotel bill

Coalisland’s Feargal McCrory has been handed his chance to headline his first show at the Europa Hotel on May 18.

Undefeated McCrory - the current Irish Lightweight Champion - moves back to super featherweight to take on Yesner Talvera of Nicaragua in the main event of MHD Promotions second show of 2019.

Talvera has just relocated to Barcelona to try and carve out a name for himself having lost a close contest to the world rated Devis Boschiero in Italy.

“ I always try and rotate the main event fighters to give them the valuable experience that this brings.

“After Feargal’s last contest at the Ulster Hall in February he more than deserves the opportunity and he is grabbing it with both hands. He will deliver the good, ” added promoter Mark Dunlop

The line up also features former World title challenger James Tennyson who now campaigns at lightweight following a very successful career at featherweight and super feather.

Cathy McAleer returns for her third contest as she sets her sights on a world title as she steps up to six rounds for the first time. McAleer impressed in her last outing.

Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy will be looking to rebuild following his unsuccessful attempt to lift the WBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight title on Sky Sports in his last contest.

Dublin’s undefeated super lightweight Victor Rabei completes the five fight line up.

Tickets are priced at £80.00 VIP (Including 4 course meal) £50.00 Ringside, £45.00 Reserved, £40.00 Unreserved. Tel. 07712473905 E: mark@mhdpromotions.com