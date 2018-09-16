Four out of four for dominant Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants made it four wins from four thanks to a 6-4 Saturday win over the Glasgow Clan.

Trailing 3-0 after the opening period, a superb second period performance of four unanswered goals propelled the Giants to an resilient home win.

The Giants 100% record stays intact and sees the Giants remain in first place in Challenge Cup Group B with eight points.

Belfast now take a break from Cup action with the first league game of the season this Wednesday at home to the Nottingham Panthers.

The visitors opened the scoring at 2:11 when Vaclav Stupka deflected the puck past Beskorowany on the powerplay.

Stupka doubled his and his side’s tally for the night when he and Scott Pitt combined for a 2-0 lead.

It was 3-0 to the Clan right at the end of the first period when Scott Pitt, assisted by Matt Beca and Vaclav Stupka, found the net at 19:16.

The Giants responded well after the break and gave themselves hope when Darcy Murphy scored on the powerplay, assisted by Jim Vandermeer and Guillaume Gelinas, after only 83 seconds.

At 28:29 – the hosts were back to within one goal of Glasgow when Kyle Baun netted top shelf, finishing off a nice move with Jonathan Ferland and Josh Roach.

The Giants made it a tied game at 33:53 when Pat Dwyer fired home on the powerplay, assisted by Josh Roach.

At 37:58 the home side led for the first time in this game when Lewis Hook found Mark Garside at the back post who cooly shot high into the Clan goal to edge the Giants 4-3 ahead.

Glasgow levelled at 46:43 when Scott Tanski took advantage of a powerplay, assisted by Matt Beca and Tyson Wilson.

Pat Dwyer edged the hosts in front yet again when his wraparound effort, unassisted, evaded Joel Rumpel in the Glasgow net at 50:58.

The Giants made sure of their second win of the weekend thanks to Kyle Baun’s empty net goal at 58:11, assisted by David Rutherford and Pat Dwyer, with Rumpel pulled for the extra out-skater. Belfast’s next game is tagainst the Nottingham Panthers on Wednesday.