ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants suffer defeat in Sheffield

The Stena Line Belfast Giants fell to their first defeat in Sheffield this season on Sunday.

After three wins out of three so far this season, the Steelers prevailed in the league game with an 8-0 win after scoring four unanswered goals in the opening ten minutes.

Despite the loss, the Giants stay in second place, seven points behind next weekends’ opposition - the Cardiff Devils.

The Giants got off to the worst possible start and trailed 4-0 after ten minutes. Liam Kirk struck first at 4:08, assisted by Cole Shudra and Andreas Jamtin. Around 26 seconds later and it was 2-0 when Ben O’Connor scored, assisted by Matt Marquardt and Andreas Valdix.

Levi Nelson grabbed the hosts third goal of the period at 5:41, assisted by Scott Aarssen and Andreas Jamtin’s shorthanded goal at 9:29 rounded off the opening period scoring.

The Giants regrouped after a poor start although Ben O’Connor’s second goal of the game at 27:07 gave the home side a 5-0 had after 40 minutes of action.

Right at the end of the middle period, Brendan Connolly and Jonathan Phillips dropped the gloves at 39:44.

Matt Marquardt made it six on the night for the Steelers with a powerplay goal at 41:33, assisted by Andreas Valdix and Tim Wallace.

Captain Jonathan Phillips made it 7-0 with a shorthanded effort at 54:17, assisted by Jonas Westerling and Ben O’Connor. Matt Marquardt’s second of the game ended the scoring at 59:10, assisted by Mark Matheson.

The Giants return to action on the road with a Wednesday night clash against the Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg.

Belfast’s next home games are on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd February - both against the Cardiff Devils at The SSE Arena.

Tickets are now on sale online at ticketmaster.ie as well as from the Arena Box Office either in person or by calling (028) 9073 9074.