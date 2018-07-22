Ireland see off USA in World Cup opener

Ireland overcame world number 7 USA 3-1 in their opening World Cup clash over the weekend.

It was the perfect start for the Green Army against the USA as Deirdre Duke got the scoreboard ticking in the fifth minute.

The vision of Roisin Upton came to the forefront as she picked out Duke and sent the ball the length of the pitch to the waiting UCD captain in the circle.

Duke still had work to do though as she dragged Jackie Briggs from her goal and rounded her to score from a tricky angle.

But the Americans didn’t take the goal lying down and Lauren Moyer drew a great sliding save from Ayeisha McFerran in the Irish goal moments later.

Gillian Pinder won the first penalty corner of the match and Shirley McCay, Ireland’s most capped female athlete, made it 2-0 with one of her trademark sweeps from the top of the circle.

Margaux Paolino got the USA off the mark with a well worked penalty corner routine in the 15th minute as she deflected home a sweep from the top of the circle.

Irish captain Katie Mullan could have very nearly made it three for the Green Army when she picked up a ball in front of goal from Duke but Briggs did well to smother the shot.

Ashley Hoffman saw her penalty corner drag ricochet off the crossbar and Melissa Gonzalez’s rebound shot on the volley was well saved by McFerran to ensure her side held the lead going into half time.

Ireland came out of the half time break with the same fire and determination as Mullan drew an early stick save from Briggs.

Duke got her second in the 41st minute as she finished past Briggs.

Speaking after the match, head coach Graham Shaw said: “USA are one of the best pressing teams in the world and they can put you on the back foot with their physicality.

“But I thought we were magnificent and I’m incredibly proud of the group. One of the most pleasing things was how we saw the game out and I thought we looked really composed, we stayed disciplined and structured, and we’re over the moon.”