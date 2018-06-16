Irish girls denied: Late Canada goal secures draw

IRELAND 1 CANADA 1

Ireland drew 1-1 with Canada, producing a markedly improved performance in the second of their Softco Series ties this weekend at Serpentine Avenue.

The green army made four changes from Friday with Aisling Naughton, Shirley McCay, Sarah Torrans and Ellen Curran coming in while Anna O’Flanagan, Hannah Matthews, Emily Beatty and Deirdre Duke were rested.

Ireland started with much greater purpose than game one with Sarah Torrans shot from the right squeezing across goal with Aisling Naughton unable to react to get a touch.

Katie Mullan had a chance deflected over soon after with a sharp effort in the fourth minute. Wilson put them in front from a stroke after Naomi Carroll was adjudged to have been bundled over mid-circle when leading for a ball in from the right.

Graham Shaw’s side continued to hold the majority of the play in the second quarter before Canada summoned a late salvo, Stephanie Norlander’s reverse keeping Ayeisha McFerran on her toes.

Into the second half, Ireland again started brighter with Sinead Loughran’s corner deflection taken off the line but the visitors upped their tempo with Natalie Sourrisseau to the fore. She reversed over the bar while McFerran had to boot away a Norlander shot, too.

The equaliser came with seven minutes to go when Brienne Stairs latched onto a loose ball at close quarters and slotted in. Her side continued to push on in the latter stages but could not find another major chance of note.

Ireland: A McFerran, A Naughton, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, R Upton, C Watkins, L Colvin, S Torrans, Z Wilson, E Curran

Subs: Y O’Byrne, C Sargent, N Carroll, S Loughran, A Meeke, L McGuire, G O’Flanagan

Canada: K Williams, N Sourisseau, D Hennig, , H Haughn, K Johansen, S McManus, H Stewart, A Woodcroft, B Stairs, C Karringten, S Johnston

Subs: A Lee, K Leahy, R Donohoe, N Woodcroft, S Norlander, A Thicke, R Harris

Umpires: A Keogh, L Clifford