Irish Grand National runners and riders, TV channel and betting guide

More than 60 horses have been entered into the Irish Grand National, headed by Pairofbrowneyes and Any Second Now as 8/1 chances.
The final field of up to 30 runners will be confirmed closer to Monday and then on the day itself, but 63 horses have passed the most recent forfeit stage.
Last year’s victorious trainer Gordon Elliott with General Principle will be hoping to run 14 entries in the Irish Grand National, beating his own record from last year of 13.
When is the Irish Grand National?
The Irish Grand National is due to start at 5pm on Monday 22 April (Easter Sunday) at Fairyhouse.
Races will begin at 2.05pm, with the final race at 6.10pm.
Which TV channel is showing the Irish Grand National?
In Ireland, RTE2 will show the race as part of their coverage, beginning on 2.30pm on Monday, and finishing after the national has run.
ITV Racing will not be showing the race for viewers in the UK, who will have to tune in to Racing TV to watch the national.
Which horses are racing?
Below is a list to the top 25 favourites who have been confirmed so far. Horses may pull out before the start of the race on Monday.
A full racecard can be found here.
8/1 Pairofbrowneyes
8/1 Jury Duty
8/1 Any Second Now
10/1 Discorama
12/1 Tout Est Permis
12/1 Snugsborough Benny
14/1 Burrows Saint
14/1 Total Recall
16/1 C’est Jersey
16/1 Folsom Blue
16/1 Isleofhopendreams
16/1 Measureofmydreams
16/1 Shady Operator
16/1 Spider Web
16/1 Whisperinthebreeze
20/1 Acapella Bourgeois
20/1 Bellow Mome
20/1 General Principle
20/1 Gun Digger
20/1 Minella Rocco
20/1 Monbeg Notorious
20/1 Oscar Knight
20/1 Out Sam
20/1 Roaring Bull
20/1 Shattered Love
20/1 Touch Kick
20/1 Ucello Conti