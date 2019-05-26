Joe Fitzpatrick stops Steven Webb at the Devenish in Belfast

Joe Fitzpatrick returned after a long absence from the ring to stop Stephen Webb in Belfast on Saturday night.

Fitzpatrick can box and the southpaw was in control before he stopped his rival in the second round.

The Immaculata fighter is a talented boxdrf and if he stays on track big things lie ahead for him.

Alec Bazza enjoyed a size and weight advantage over Ciaran McVarnock, and was determined to take the fight to his fellow Belfast boxer. Luckless Bazza has yet to win a contest. Paul McCullagh's 40-38 total in McVarnock's favour signalled two drawn rounds and loss number 41 for Alec.

Sligo's Aaron Gethins improved to 2-0 with a 40-36 win over Blackburn's Naheem Chaudhry. Promoter Leonard Gunning wants to put on a hometown fight for Gethins who shifted plenty of tickets. Chaudhry slipped to his 46th loss, but has never been knocked out.

Owen O'Neill sold a pile of tickets himself. The Newington man was roared on to a 39-37 debut win over Latvia's Kristaps Zulgis. Hugh Russell Jr officiated.

Switch-hitting Lurgan mover Jamie Douglas looked the part at super-featherweight. Tentative southpaw visitor Kieran Holman struggled to get to grips with Douglas's two-fisted torso assaults in the early going. Eamonn Magill had seen enough by the third and cut the scheduled four-rounder short at 2-33 of the session. Holman was distraught at the stoppage decision.

Dominic Donegan enjoyed a debut win over Liam Griffiths. "Pretty Boy" Griffiths fights ugly; spoiling his way to defeats. Donegan dropped the away man in round three, on the way to a 40-35 victory.

Larne's Kelvin McDonald was always one step ahead of English survivor Ricky Leach. Referee Paul McCullagh awarded McDonald a 40-36 shutout, but he was worked from first bell to last by taller Leach who threw well to the body.

Julio Cesar opened the show with a four-round points win over journeyman Casey Blair. Eamonn Magill refereed as ringside scorer Paul McCullagh totalled 40-36 in favour of the Belfast-based Angolan.