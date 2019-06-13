Josh Warrington ready for war against Kid Galahad in IBF title fight

The talk has now been talked ahead of Saturday night’s IBF world featherweight title clash between the champion Josh Warrington and his mandatory challenger Kid Galahad at the FD Arena.

And champion Warrington says he cannot wait to get started in front of all his fans at the Leeds venue.

“The support has been fantastic as always. We’re here and I can’t wait to go at the end of a long camp. I am hungry and I can’t wait for Saturday.

“It has been a busy few weeks listening to Barry and his team, but let’s get one thing clear. The hunger has not died one little bit.

“Because my lifestyle has changed over the last year or so does not mean I am about to roll over and let my title go away. It is my title by merit, I won it fair and square and no-one is coming to Leeds and taking it off me.

“I’ve set myself little goals about unifying the division and I am not looking at Barry as someone who is getting under my skin anymore. I am just looking at him as an opponent, I’ve got to get through him then we go Stateside for big world title fights.

“Barry can keep talking about it being his destiny and it sounds like he is saying the same things as me in my press conference against Lee Selby. It is not Barry’s time. The title will be staying here.”

But Kid Galahad believes he will be crowned IBF champion tomorrow night.

“I’m feeling good, training has gone well and all the talking is done. Just a few more sleeps and that belt is coming back to Sheffield. I just know, it is destiny and I have been dreaming about this all my life.

“I have always known I would fight Josh as a professional and I just can’t wait now.

I don’t really fear much about Josh. He is a good fighter but I believe I have sparred better fighters than him in the past like Linares, Ricky Burns, Kell Brook - the list goes on.

“They keep going on about him beating Lee Selby and Carl Frampton, but I have sparred better kids than he has boxed.”