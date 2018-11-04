Mark Allen wins International Championship in China

Mark Allen has won the International Championship following a 10-5 victory over Neil Robertson in China.

The Antrim shman, who will now climb to number seven in the world rankings, raced to a 7-2 lead in the best-of-19 final with breaks of 108, 103 and 119.

Robertson then took the opening frame of the evening session before a break of 121 moved the Australian to within three of Allen, and an unlikely comeback.

But a fourth century of the final (101) provided Allen with further breathing space as he saw out the match to claim his fourth ranking title and the top prize of £175,000.

Allen’s triumph in Daqing caps an impressive season for 32-year-old after he won the Masters in January with a 10-7 victory over Kyren Wilson at Alexandra Palace.