Michael Conlan will make his second professional appearance in Belfast in August.

The featherweight will fight outdoors at Feile an Phobail in west Belfast between August 1 to 11.

And Conlan is glad to be back fighting in his home city.

“These are the people I grew up with,” Conlan said.

“This is the community which, anywhere I go in the world, has my back,” he said.

Since turning professional Conlan has won all 11 of his professional bouts, with six of those coming by knockout.