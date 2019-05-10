Nonito Donaire to support Ryan Burnett at Ulster Hall

Boxing legend Nonito Donaire will head to Belfast next week to support Ryan Burnett at the Ulster Hall on May 17.

Former unified world champion Burnett makes his return to action when he faces Jelbirt Gomera for the vacant WBC International super-bantamweight title.

It’s his first outing since his bout with Donaire at the SSE Arena in Glasgow back in November, where a serious back injury forced Burnett to retire after the fourth round.

There was plenty of respect between Burnett and Donaire after the fight, with the two remaining friends, and four-weight world champion Donaire has revealed he will be in attendance at the Ulster Hall to cheer on Burnett.

Donaire has held world titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight during his career, and is regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation.

The night of boxing also features an IBF European super-featherweight clash between Belfast’s Marco McCullough and Dublin’s Deco Geraghty in what should be a good fight.