Northern Ireland JUdo Open heads for Foyle Arena

The cream of Northern Ireland talent and a host of international competitors are set to descend on the Foyle Arena later this year for the 2019 Northern Ireland Judo Open.

The event will take place on the weekend of April 6th-7th at the Waterside venue with competitors sharing the Tatami at all age groups and levels, from intermediate to elite level.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle said: “I am proud that we will be welcoming the Judo fraternity back to our Council area following our successful hosting of the event at our facilities in the Foyle Arena last year,” he said.

Northern Ireland Judo Federation Chairman Bill Taggart added: “The NI Judo Open is our biggest event of the year and is a fantastic celebration of the sport with players of different levels competing under one roof.

“It is the main event of the year for the sport in Northern Ireland.”

The NI Judo Open can be spectated at by the public, a small entrance fee will be applied.